By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

The Pittsburgh Steelers already have a slim chance of making the 2022 playoffs, and it doesn’t bode well in their chances that they are losing a key player at this point of the season.

According to the latest reports, defensive end Chris Wormley is done for the year after suffering a torn ACL during their Week 14 showdown with the Baltimore Ravens. It has been previously revealed that he’s undergoing knee surgery, but the severity of the issue wasn’t clear at the time.

Head coach Mike Tomlin said recently that Wormley’s injury is “significant.”

Sure enough, it’s a brutal blow to the Steelers who can’t afford to lose another weapon as they try to accumulate more wins, especially with Kenny Pickett’s status still uncertain. At 5-8 on the season, they are at the bottom of the AFC North but not yet totally out of the playoff race.

With Wormley’s absence, though, the rest of the defensive line will really have to step up if they want any chance to win. Isaiahh Loudermilk and DeMarvin Leal are expected to play more significant minutes with Wormley out.

The veteran pass-rusher has played in all 13 games for the Steelers this year. And despite the fact that he hasn’t been as effective as he was in 2021 when he recorded 7.0 sacks, he remains a key piece of the defense.

As for Chris Wormley himself, the injury comes at an inopportune time since he’ll be a free agent in March. With a torn ACL, it’s unlikely for him to heal and recover at the start of the 2023 season, which could very well impact the interest in him.