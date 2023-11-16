The Pittsburgh Steelers picked up another big win over the Green Bay Packers in Week 10, but for one of their coaches, the win may have come at a price. Late in the game, special teams coordinator Danny Smith took a hard fall after Damontae Kazee was pushed into him by Packers offensive lineman Zach Tom on a hit near the sideline.

The hit caused a lot of pushing and shoving between the two teams, but lost in the madness was the status of Smith, who Kazee inadvertently laid out with a massive hit. Thankfully, it looks like Smith is doing just fine, as he was at practice on Wednesday with his usual high-energy attitude, and it seems like he's avoided any sort of serious injury as a result of the hit.

“Smith was back at practice Wednesday looking no worse for the wear after that big hit on the sideline from safety Damontae Kazee, whose momentum was propelled by a late hit by Packers right tackle Zach Tom. If anything, while it initially looked as if Smith might be in concussion protocol this week, it seems as if that sideline action may have actually gotten his juices flowing a bit more than usual…I’m not sure if Smith had any minor bumps and bruises associated with the play — or, you know, coaching — but Thursday is generally when coordinators meet with the media, so perhaps we’ll hear from him.” – Brian Batko, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

These sorts of unexpected sideline collisions are always scary, but thankfully, everyone appears to have escaped unscathed. The Steelers have been stringing together wins in all sorts of unconventional ways this season, and with Smith leading the way on special teams, expect that unit to continue helping the team win their games.