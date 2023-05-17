The Pittsburgh Steelers released cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon, NFL insider Ian Rapoport said.

Witherspoon is the second veteran Steeler cornerback to be released in the last week. Pittsburgh dismissed cornerback Arthur Maluet, who played in 33 games in the last two seasons, May 10.

Witherspoon, who was selected in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers, started seven of 13 games played for the Steelers over the last two seasons. He had 35 tackles in that span, 11 passes defended and four interceptions.

The sixth-year cornerback’s three interceptions in 2021 were the most in his career.

The Steelers are cutting depth options behind perceived starters Patrick Peterson and Joey Porter Jr. Levi Wallace and Cory Trice, who was a seventh-round pick, appear to be top depth players.

Pittsburgh is building on momentum it had at the end of last season. The Steelers won seven of their last nine games and finished with a 9-8 record.

Pittsburgh, which is entering its 17th season under coach Mike Tomlin, is expected to have a competitive defense in 2023.

The Steelers allowed 20.4 points per game last season, which ranked No. 10 in the NFL.

Pittsburgh was also disciplined against the run and pass last season, allowing 5.5 total yards per play.

Witherspoon played his first four seasons with the 49ers. He started 12 of 14 games in 2018, recording 37 tackles and four passes defended.

He recorded nine passes defended in 2019, a personal record he tied in 2021 with the Steelers.