Diontae Johnson drops surprise admission about Mitch Trubisky being QB1

Heading into training camp, it was unclear who the Pittsburgh Steelers starting quarterback would be. It seemed that the team would have a three-man competition, with Mitch Trubisky, Mason Rudolph, and rookie Kenny Pickett all fighting for the spot.

As the preseason began, the battle for the starting job seemed to become a two-man battle with Mason Rudolph falling out of the mix.

It wasn’t until Tuesday that the Steelers decided on their starter. The team publicly announced that Mitch Trubisky had won the job.

But according to some within the Steelers organization, this decision had been made a long time ago.

Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson recently spoke with reporters. During the conversation, Johnson noted that the QB battle had been decided since the start of camp.

According to NFL Nation reporter Brooke Pryor, Diontae Johnson stated, “They said he was the starter actually during camp, but I guess they didn’t, they didn’t really mention it to y’all, but we kind of already knew.”

The Steelers signed Mitch Trbuisky during the offseason. It seemed guaranteed that he would be the starter for the season. But there was still a conversation to be made regarding Pickett.

When the Steelers selected Kenny Pickett in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft, there was a belief that he could win the job. Pickett was the only quarterback taken in the first round. He has also turned heads within the organization.

As the season progresses, all eyes will be on how Mitch Trubisky plays. If he struggles, there could be a chance that the Steelers opt to go with Kenny Pickett. This quarterback race may just be getting started.