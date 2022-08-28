Diontae Johnson exits Steelers’ preseason finale with concerning shoulder injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers were dealt a worry injury blow during their preseason finale against the Detroit Lions on Sunday when star wide receiver Diontae Johnson exited the game due to an apparent injury. According to Steelers bear writer Alan Saunders, Johnson sustained a shoulder injury in the first half on Sunday, and after being examined in the medical tent on the sideline, the wideout could be seen heading towards the locker room.

Diontae Johnson just left the medical tent on the #Steelers sideline and went down the tunnel to the locker room. — Alan Saunders (@ASaunders_PGH) August 28, 2022

Additional reports, including one from Brooke Pryor, revealed that the Steelers ruled Johnson out for the remainder of the game due to the shoulder injury.

That’s certainly a big concern for the Steelers with just a couple of weeks until the regular season is set to get underway. Johnson got injured after laying out to make a big catch against the Lions. He celebrated the reception, appearing to be pain-free, but was removed from the game shortly after.

Diontae Johnson looked like he landed awkwardly on his shoulder in that 38-yard reception. Now he's out for the rest of the game. Chase Claypool has also been working through a shoulder injury throughout camp. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 28, 2022

Johnson was briefly examined in the medical tent before it was determined that he would not return to the field for the remainder of the Steelers’ final preseason game.

There’s some speculation that the Steelers removed him out of an abundance of caution, considering it’s just a preseason game, but for now, fans will have to wait until the team provides a more in-depth update on the star wideout.

Considering Chase Claypool has also been battling a shoulder injury throughout much of the offseason, the potential loss of Johnson would be significant.

Diontae Johnson logged career-highs across the board last season, including targets (169), receptions (107), receiving yards (1,161), and touchdown catches (8). Over his first three years in the NFL, Johnson has tallied 254 receptions, 2,764 yards, and 20 touchdown grabs. He’ll be hoping to be good to go in time for Week 1 when the Steelers travel to Cincinnati to take on Joe Burrow and the Bengals.