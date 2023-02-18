Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson failed to live up to the high expectations on him in the past 2022 season, prompting former NFL general manager Doug Whaley to give a rather harsh assessment of his play.

Whaley, who worked as an exec for the Steelers before joining the Buffalo Bills and becoming their GM from 2013 to 2017, didn’t hold back when pointing out the biggest problem for Johnson. While there is no doubt that he has the talent to succeed in the league, his consistency remains a major question mark.

For Whaley, that inconsistency is what’s really stopping Johnson from breaking out.

“His lack of consistency is what holds him back, not only with hands, but with effort and route running,” Whaley said of Johnson on 93.7 The Fan.

True enough, Doug Whaley is not wrong with his assessment. In 2021, Diontae Johnson had a phenomenal year in which he made 107 receptions on 169 targets for 1161 yards and eight touchdowns. It’s his first 1000-receiving yard season and his most receiving TDs, allowing him to make it to the Pro Bowl for the first time as well.

With that kind of performance, Steelers fans thought he was only going to take his game to the next level. Unfortunately, his game declined. Not only did he make just 86 receptions for 882 yards, but he also failed to score a touchdown on the year. His decreased targets may be partly to blame, but in the end, he has to make the most of what’s given to him.

If the Steelers want to win, they can’t afford to have Johnson be that ineffective and inefficient. They need the Pro Bowler of 2021.

As Whaley said, it’s a matter of consistency now for Johnson. He has the tools and he has proven he can utilize them to their full potential. He just needs to remember how he did it before.