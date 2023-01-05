By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The Pittsburgh Steelers will need all hands on deck when they meet the Cleveland Browns in a crucial game in Week 18. However, the status of star wide receiver Diontae Johnson appears to be currently up in the air after missing practice Wednesday. Johnson is said to be dealing with hip and toe issues ahead of the rematch against the Browns.

That said, the Steelers will have a couple more practice sessions in the coming days so there’s still a chance for Johnson to appear on the field and extinguish the fear of some Pittsburgh fans are feeling about his availability in Week 18. It is also worth noting that the Browns game will be the final chance for Johnson to score a touchdown in the regular season. If he fails to suit up in Week 18, he would officially set a new NFL record for most catches in a season without even a single touchdown reception.

So far this season, Johnson has 844 receiving yards on 84 receptions and 137 targets. Back in 2021, he racked up 1,161 receiving yards and eight touchdowns on 107 receptions across 16 games played. He signed a 2-year extension deal worth $36.71 million with the Steelers in August 2022.

Johnson and the Steelers are still alive in the playoff race in the AFC. Carrying an 8-8 record into the final week of the regular season, the Steelers need a win against the Browns, a loss (or tie) by the New York Jets against the Miami Dolphins, and a Buffalo Bills loss (or tie) versus the New England Patriots to join the party in the postseason.