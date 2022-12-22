By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

Heading into Week 16, there was doubt about whether Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson would be able to take the field. It now appears that an answer has been given.

During Thursday’s practice, Diontae Johnson appeared on the injury report. Due to a toe injury, he was limited on Tuesday and a non-participant on both Wednesday and Thursday. But according to Johnson himself, he will indeed be taking the field on Saturday night when the Steelers take on the Las Vegas Raiders.

Via ESPN NFL Nation Reporter Brooke Pryor:

“Diontae Johnson (toe) didn’t practice today, and he’s listed as questionable, but he told me today that he should be good to go for Saturday vs. Raiders.”

When healthy, Johnson is one of the NFL’s most underrated pass catchers. On the season, he has been a go-to option on this Steelers offense.

While appearing in all 14 games this season, Diontae Johnson has totaled 77 receptions for 745 receiving yards on 123 total targets. The only thing missing from his stat sheet this season is a touchdown.

Next to Diontae Johnson, rookie wide receiver George Pickens has looked like a star at times. He has also proven to be a legitimate threat anywhere on the field. Through his first year in the NFL, he has recorded 42 receptions for 643 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

If the Steelers hope to add another win to their record, they may lean on Diontae Johnson once again. If he is healthy, he could be in line for a big outing.