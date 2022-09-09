Diontae Johnson’s injury update will make Steelers fans jump for joy

The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking to return to the postseason and get off to a good start in the post-Ben Roethlisberger era. With stars like T.J. Watt, Diontae Johnson, Najee Harris and Cameron Hayward, they should be able to make a strong effort for it.

The beginning of the season initially looked bleak for Johnson after suffering a shoulder injury in the final game of the preseason. Fortunately for Pittsburgh fans, he said that he was a full participant in practice on Friday and is good to go for the Steelers’ season opener.

Steelers WR Diontae Johnson (shoulder) says he was a full participant in practice today and he’s good to go on Sunday, just about pain tolerance. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) September 9, 2022

Although Mike Tomlin said that Johnson could have gotten back into the game after the injury he sustained, it’s good to hear that he is firmly ready to play again. The 26-year-old will be extra important for the team moving forward.

With Mitch Trubisky starting under center, Diontae Johnson needs to be on his best game. He proved to be one of the best receivers in the game last season. Trubisky’s brutal inconsistency will have to be overcome by the Steelers getting receivers open for him. Johnson is the most important piece.

Last season, Diontae Johnson recorded 1,161 receiving yards, 107 catches and 10 total touchdowns (eight through the air). The Steelers also have Chase Claypool, George Pickens and Pat Freiermuth to turn to in the passing game.

The Steelers open their season on Sunday against the division rival Cincinnati Bengals. It will be a tough test right out of the gate as they look to start off the new era strongly.