Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Devlin “Duck” Hodges and country music sensation Lainey Wilson are officially engaged. The couple, who have been together since 2021, shared their joyful news on Instagram with a series of heartwarming photos, sealing their moment with the caption, “4x4xU forever”—a tribute to both their relationship and Wilson’s hit song, per Today.

A Romantic Proposal and a Ring to Remember

The proposal, set against a picturesque backdrop of roses, candles, and framed photos of the couple, left Wilson visibly emotional. One standout image captured her covering her face in surprise while Hodges beamed with pride. Other shots featured the couple locked in a kiss, while a video showed Wilson flashing her impressive engagement ring with a playful smile.

Wilson, who had previously joked about wanting a ring heavy enough to make her “walk with a limp,” seemed thrilled with her new sparkler. She even shared a lighthearted clip of herself raising her arm as if struggling with the weight of the diamond.

The engagement news sparked an outpouring of support from the country music community. Miranda Lambert kept it simple but enthusiastic with a long “Yessssssssssssssssss,” while Lauren Alaina expressed love for the couple. Singer-songwriter Kaitlin Butts humorously referenced Wilson’s previous comments, writing, “SHE’S WALKIN WITH A LIMP YALL.”

From the Gridiron to the Grand Ole Opry

Hodges, who played one season for the Steelers after a standout career at Samford, has found a different kind of spotlight since his NFL days. His relationship with Wilson has even inspired songs on her latest album Whirlwind, including 4x4xU and Counting Chickens.

In past interviews, Wilson has praised Hodges for being a rock in her life, calling him a “cheerleader” who supports her ambitions. “Thankfully, I have found a man that is so happy that he’s with a lady that can do her own thing,” she told Billboard last year.

Lainey Wilson, who won a Grammy for Bell Bottom Country and was named Entertainer of the Year by both the CMA and ACM in 2023, is set to embark on her Whirlwind tour this March. With her career soaring and a wedding now on the horizon, it’s clear 2024 is shaping up to be another milestone year for the country superstar.