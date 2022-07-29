NFL training camps tend to be a team’s first look at each other before the season starts. It’s a bonding experience for the players, who oftentimes meet each other for the first time. For the Steelers, though, their 2022 training camp began with a little bit of play fighting between the offense and the defense.

Reports about the first fight of the Steelers’ training camp emerged as it was coming to an end. Most accounts by reporters suggest that newly-signed offensive lineman Mason Cole took on the entirety of the team’s defensive line. Talk about a boss move to assert his dominance with his new team!

Mason Cole vs the entire defensive line, first fight of training camp — Noah Strackbein (@NoahStrackbein) July 28, 2022

As quick as the first Steelers “skirmish” started today, it was over. Mason Cole v. the defense started after an INT by the defense and was over almost as fast as it started. Mason got up and walked away to the huddle for the next play. Situation over. @PghSteelersNow #NFL pic.twitter.com/wkY2IeR4fG — Ed Thompson (@ThompsonFoto12) July 29, 2022

The incident apparently happened when ILB Robert Spillane picked off Mitch Trubisky in one of the drills. Cole gave chase to try and stop the pick-6, but found himself in the middle of the Steelers defensive team celebrating their pick. A brief scrum ensued, which had a little bit of pushing an shoving.

Spillane admitted that he eventually hugged it out with Cole and said that he felt bad for him. As for Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, the coach downplayed the seriousness of this training camp scrum, saying that:

“We’re in camp,” Tomlin said. “It’s a part of development and doing so appropriately, displaying that passion and using those displays as an opportunity to teach and learn, and that is what we are doing here.”

The Steelers are entering a new era of football next season. For the first time in a long while, they won’t have long-time quarterback Ben Roethlisberger under center. What identity will this team take on in the 2022 season?