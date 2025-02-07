The Pittsburgh Steelers are making history. Pittsburgh is the first team named to play in a NFL regular season game in Ireland, per FOX Sports. Pittsburgh is listed as the home team for a game in the 2025 season.

The 2025 contest will take place in Dublin. The game will take place at Croke Park. It's the largest sporting arena in Ireland and headquarters of the Gaelic Athletic Association, per the NFL. The Steelers' opponent isn't known at time of writing.

“We are very excited to be the designated team in the first regular season game to be played in Ireland this upcoming season,” said Steelers' President Art Rooney II, per the team. “The opportunity for the Pittsburgh Steelers to play in Ireland is truly special, not only because of the Rooney family history there, but also to play in front of the growing number of Steelers fans in Ireland. We are thrilled to be part of this historic event to represent Pittsburgh in a game that brings the NFL to the great sports fans in Ireland.”

The Steelers and Chicago Bears played in Ireland in a NFL preseason game during the 1997 season.

The NFL is spreading its reach outside the United States

The Dublin game is the latest in a series of NFL contests taking place in other countries. The league has expanded to host games in England, Brazil, and Germany, as well as other spots.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has expressed his interest in expanding the league's footprint. Goodell says he's open to hosting the Super Bowl in other countries, or possibly adding a franchise in a foreign city at some point.

“We are delighted to officially bring a regular season NFL game to Ireland as part of our 2025 International Games slate,” said Executive Vice President International, League Events and Club Business at the NFL Peter O'Reilly, per a statement. “Both the NFL and the Steelers franchise have deep roots and history in Ireland, and we're looking forward to making our regular-season debut in Dublin, bringing our game to a large and passionate Irish fan base and underlining the NFL's commitment to global growth.”

Former Steelers owner Dan Rooney served as U.S. ambassador to Ireland, during President Obama's first term. Rooney died in 2017, after serving as ambassador from 2009-2012. He owned the Steelers from 1988-2016.

Rooney's son Art Rooney II is the current owner of the team. Pittsburgh hasn't had a losing season in more than a decade, although the team hasn't won a Super Bowl since 2008. The Steelers lost in the postseason this year to Baltimore.

The Super Bowl is on Sunday, with the Kansas City Chiefs playing the Philadelphia Eagles.