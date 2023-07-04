Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Vince Williams believes that USFL star defender Reuben Foster will soon find a job in the NFL, particularly with the Steelers.

“Yeah he’s going to end up playing for the other Pittsburgh football team,” Williams, who played or the Steelers from 2013 to 2020, captioned a retweet of a video highlight of Foster, who is currently under contract with the Pittsburgh Maulers.

Yeah he’s going to end up playing for the other Pittsburgh football team. https://t.co/LqiSSEQMvB — Vince Williams (@VinnyVidiVici98) July 2, 2023

Foster is still just 29 years old and assuming that he stays healthy, he can potentially generate interest from NFL teams again. He was a first-round pick (31st overall) by the San Francisco 49ers in the 2017 NFL Draft after spending four years in Tuscaloosa in college with the Alabama Crimson Tide. He had a fantastic rookie season in the NFL, even gaining the highest Pro Football Focus grade among rookie linebackers in 2017. However, it went downhill from there for Foster, as he dealt with injuries and off-the-field issues.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

After getting released by the 49ers in 2018, Foster was claimed off waivers by the then-Washington Redskins. However, he suffered serious lower-body injuries during his first practice with Washington, thus being unable to see action with the team.

The Steelers had a solid defense in the 2022 NFL season, as they ranked 10th overall in the league with 20.4 points allowed per game and 11th in total defense with 330.4 yards surrendered per contest. The Steelers can still use some help to shore up their stop unit's depth heading to the 2023 campaign, but it remains to be seen whether they have any serious interest in checking out Foster, who had 52 combined tackles (29 solo) with 0.5 sacks in eight games this year for the Maulers. In two seasons played with the 49ers, Foster collected 101 combined tackles, seven quarterback hits, and two passes defended across 16 games.

The Steelers have new faces in the linebackers room including the likes of Cole Holcomb and Elandon Roberts. Moreover, they signed former Seattle Seahawks linebacker Tanner Muse this offseason. Their defense also got a further boost via the 2023 NFL Draft with the additions of defensive backs Joey Porter Jr and Cory Trice Jr., and edge rusher Nick Herbig along with nose tackle Keeanu Benton.