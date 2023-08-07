Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens recently appeared on the All Things Covered podcast and gave his top five wide receivers of all time.

During his appearance on the All Things Covered podcast, George Pickens said his top five receivers of all time are Calvin Johnson, Randy Moss, Jerry Rice, Julio Jones and Michael Crabtree.

Pickens quickly names Calvin Johnson, Randy Moss, Jerry Rice and Julio Jones. For the fifth spot, he jokingly said himself, then said Michael Crabtree just because he was a personal favorite that he watched when he was growing up.

The selection of Crabtree will undoubtedly get people's attention, as it is definitely a hot take. However, Pickens was clear that the Crabtree pick was mainly because he liked watching him.

Clearly, Pickens believes that he can be one of the best receivers in the league with the Steelers, based on his answer here. He has said he feels like he is the best receiver before.

“The stuff that I do, bro, I feel like I'm the best in the whole world,” Pickens said, via Dustin Schutte of on3.com. “I'm big, I'm fast, low 4.4 [speed] Catch radius is crazy. So every time I get out on the field, I do kind of play angry because I should get the ball on every play if you just look at the size and the frame.”

Pickens had 801 yards and 4 touchdowns in a promising rookie season in 2022, according to Pro Football Reference. He hopes to take that next step for the 2023 season and truly become one of the top receivers in the league with the Steelers.