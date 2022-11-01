‘I want to be here’: Mason Rudolph shares true feelings over trade rumors amid Steelers’ skid

As the calendar turns to November, teams across the league clearly understand where their playoff hopes are. With the NFL trade deadline approaching at 4 p.m. EST on Tuesday, every front office’s phone lines will be busy, particularly for franchises looking to sell. One team with players of interest to contenders, the Pittsburgh Steelers, will have their hands full as they determine the futures of certain athletes. But, according to Joe Rutter of Trib Live, quarterback Mason Rudolph is a name that would like to stay put.

“You don’t have any say in it,” said Rudolph. “I have no control. If I was to request [a trade], there have been a few guys who have done that [in the NFL] this year. They have no control. My focus is on doing the best I can as I have for the last 7-8 weeks to be the good teammate, stay sharp whether I get an opportunity here or somewhere else.”

“I want to be here — at least for the time being. It’s out of my hands,” Rudolph added.

Mason Rudolph briefly served as the Steelers starting quarterback in 2019 following an elbow injury to Ben Roethlisberger. Across ten games (eight starts), Rudolph posted 1765 passing yards in addition to 13 touchdowns and nine interceptions, per Pro Football Reference. Through the madness of the 2018 season, the Steelers still managed to put together a respectable season, falling just shy of the playoffs with a record of 8-8. These days, their fortunes are considerably different.

Now 2-6 on the year, the Steelers are a franchise in disarray that has seen very little go right for them in 2022. The Mike Tomlin-led squad, currently on their bye week, is set to face the New Orleans Saints next Sunday in Week 10. Hopefully, this time off will allow the Steelers to gather, reflect, and improve.

“We’re seeing on tape a lot of mental mistakes across our offense,” center Mason Cole shared. “This is the National Football League. This is our job. This is what we get paid to do. For guys not to know what they are doing on a play solely falls on them. Guys have to know what they are doing.”

Will the Steelers look to be sellers ahead of the NFL trade deadline?