Future Hall of Famer JJ Watt has heard a number of stories about Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin from his brother, four-time All-Pro linebacker TJ Watt, but it is different to witness him up close.

The Houston Texans great and current CBS studio analyst attended Steelers practice on Tuesday, prompting Tomlin to publicly express his appreciation afterwards.

“The only thing better than having one Watt on the field, is having two Watts on the field,” the Super Bowl 43 champion posted on X, formerly Twitter. “Thanks for hanging with us, {JJ Watt}.”

The three-time Defensive Player of the Year was equally grateful for the chance to share the gridiron with one of the most respected coaches in the league, and he clearly came away impressed from his training camp visit.

“It’s easy to understand why your players will run thru walls for you Coach,” Watt said in reply to Tomlin. “It was an honor and a pleasure, thanks for having me.”

Mike Tomlin has had ups and downs, but he's left his mark

The perception of Tomlin has often been subject to change. When he won the Super Bowl in his second season with Pittsburgh in 2008-09, many believed him to be a legend-in-the-making. That opinion only strengthened when his team competed for another Lombardi Trophy two years later. But as the Steelers failed to return to the pinnacle, some attributed a large chunk of his success to him inheriting a high-level quarterback and established culture.

Tomlin flipped the narrative once again, however, after winning the division with an aging Ben Roethlisberger and reaching the playoffs with Mason Rudolph and Kenny Pickett playing QB for him. Consequently, the 52-year-old has cemented himself as one of the most consistent and adversity-proof coaches the NFL has ever known.

Even so, there is a chance the Mike Tomlin era is plateauing. Now that the Pickett experiment is officially a failure, there is doubt surrounding Tomlin's ability to develop a quarterback. The offense has been severely limited in recent years, leaving plenty of football fans to question the head coach's effectiveness in that area. Others are taking it further, capping the Steelers' ceiling at nine or 10 wins and an underwhelming one-and-done playoff showing.

There are many people within the industry who do not share that skepticism at all, though. Retired players like JJ Watt deeply respect his accomplishments, and current ones like San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk are drawn to his strong leadership style. Mike Tomlin has been resonating with athletes, fans and other coaches for more than a decade and a half, and he is not done yet.

Can the Steelers overcome their limitations again?

Although he still does not have a losing season on his résumé and just signed a three-year contract extension, Tomlin is entering a crucial campaign with Pittsburgh. The team must figure out a way to stay in the postseason hunt with either Russell Wilson or Justin Fields under center. The early results in preseason suggest that the Steelers will have to stay reliant on their defense to make noise in the AFC North.

But there have been signs turbulence before, only for Tomlin to steady the ship and sail it right back into the postseason. He has the experience to keep Pittsburgh afloat once again. Perhaps just as important, however, he seems to have an abundance of support around him.