The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to find ways to win. This time, in Week 5, Mike Tomlin's squad held on to beat the Baltimore Ravens thanks in large part to a huge interception from Joey Porter Jr., the first of the rookie's career.

With the Ravens threatening to score from just five yards out in the last few minutes of the game, Porter stuck to Odell Beckham Jr. and took away the pass from Lamar Jackson. The Steelers went on to score a go-ahead touchdown through the Kenny Pickett-George Pickens connection and tacked on a late field goal to improve to 3-2 on the season.

Porter knew the Ravens would go after him and was ready to make the play, according to Brooke Pryor of ESPN. The rookie out of Penn State said that Tomlin asked him to get the pick and get the ball to him. He did just that.

“I'm the rookie out there against Odell Beckham on the third down, so I already kind of had that in the back of my mind, ‘They're going to try me on this play,’” Porter said, via ESPN. “… It was a party on the sidelines. It was definitely great to turn up with my guys. The coaches were excited for me. Earlier this week, Coach T was like, ‘Get a pick and hand it to me on the sideline.' So that's exactly what I did. I handed it right to him.”

Porter is making a strong case to demand playing time for the Steelers. Patrick Peterson and Levi Wallace have more total snaps at the main cornerback spots through five games but Porter has been seeing an uptick over the past few weeks. He played 40 percent of the Steelers' defensive snaps in their win over the Ravens, a high mark to this point.

The Steelers are 3-2 with a point differential of -31 so far this season. Joey Porter Jr. will look to get his next career interception after Pittsburgh's bye week. The Steelers face the Los Angeles Rams in Week 7 and hope that by them, T.J. Watt's recent finger injury will have fully healed.