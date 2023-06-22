The Pittsburgh Steelers and the NFL community continue to mourn the loss of Clark Haggans, who passed away on Monday at the age of 46.

Steelers rookie Joey Porter Jr. sent his condolences on his Instagram on Thursday. Haggans played with Porter's dad, Joey Porter Sr., for seven seasons with the Steelers and another two with the Arizona Cardinals.

“Love you uncle. You will be missed. Rest in paradise. Never a dull moment with you! You could light up any room you stepped into!” Porter Jr. said.

Haggans played 13 seasons in the NFL with the Steelers, Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers. As an outside linebacker, he recorded 520 tackles and 46.5 sacks in his career, playing in 172 regular seaosn games and 15 playoff games.

His best statistical season was in 2005 when he had nine sacks, 61 combined tackles and four forced fumbles. He won Super Bowl 40 with the Steelers, recording a sack and five tackles in the game.

Haggans was one of the first players Porter mentioned who helped him get to the NFL. The Steelers selected him in the second round of this year's draft, 23 years after Pittsburgh drafted Haggans in the fifth round in 2000.

The Steelers have a long, rich history of having dominant defenses. The ones that Porter Sr. and Haggans were part of are no exception. Joey Porter Jr. will try to help continue that legacy and be a huge part of the next great Steelers defense.

Haggans' cause of death has yet to be announced. Authorities say there are no signs of foul play.