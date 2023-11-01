Like father, like son. Rookie cornerback Joey Porter Jr. followed right in his dad's footsteps by playing football, and now playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers defense after Joey Porter Sr. did so as a linebacker for the Steelers from 2009-2006.

However, Porter Sr. feels his son has a great chance at surpassing his career accomplishments, which includes a Super Bowl ring, two First Team All-Pro nods and becoming a part of the 2000s All-Decade team.

“He definitely has the potential to be a bigger NFL star than me. That was the goal,” Porter Sr. said. “He was willing to have the opportunity to play football, which he fell in love with early on once he committed to it,” Porter Sr. said. “(As a father), anything he starts in life, you want to pour into like I pour into all my kids. I have tried to make them better than me, no matter what it is,” via WPXI.

“He always preached, he wanted me to be better than him,” Porter Jr. added. “That was always a topic in our conversation when we’re playing sports. He always gave me the utmost confidence going out there. And he made me want to wear my last name proudly.”

Joey Porter Jr. took a big step toward becoming that kind of player when he started his first game this past weekend versus the Jacksonville Jaguars after Levi Wallace was out with an injury. Following the game, coach Mike Tomlin announced that Porter Jr. will keep his spot as the starter.