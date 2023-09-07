Kenny Pickett of the Pittsburgh Steelers is considered by many to be a talented player, but also the weak link of the team in some circles. Last season, the Steelers gunslinger had more interceptions than touchdowns, but that fact has not shaken his confidence.

Pickett got the support of a Steelers Super Bowl winner in Jerome Bettis recently. His top target George Pickens was hit with a “best receiver in years” take from a former two-time NFL All-Pro.

Now Pickett himself has gone on record with a take that will surprise and delight fans of Coach Mike Tomlin's Steelers. According to Pickett, the team is confident and poised for a better season than last year, if his anecdotal take is any indication.

Kenny Pickett on team buying in: "Yeah, we're definitely confident and way ahead of where we were a year ago and I think everyone's buying in and we all understand what we're trying to do. We all love the gameplan. We all bought in, so that's the start and we're going to go out… — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) September 6, 2023

Another talented Pickett target, tight end Pat Freiermuth, had a take regarding the Steelers' Week One opponent, the San Francisco 49ers. Freiermuth knows that the team needs to play its best on offense to defeat the NFC Championship Game participants, who have gained Brock Purdy back to their lineup at the quarterback position.

“They were the number one defense in the league last year,” the Steelers tight end said. “What better opportunity to showcase what we have than against the best. We are excited to go do that.”

Pickett has game manager abilities and has a strong arm when he needs it. He's also a plus-athlete who can gain key yards on scrambles from the quarterback position, as he showed in the past with the Pittsburgh Panthers in college.

Now the Steelers will give it all they've got against a 49ers team that may be the most talented they face all season. With Pickett at the helm and weapons like Freiermuth and Pickens surrounding him, the time is as good as any for a resurgence in the Steel City.