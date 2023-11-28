Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin shares news on Kenny Pickett injury and availability prior to Week 13 matchup.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett is currently dealing with an ankle injury. Pickett may be slightly limited in practice this week, but he's expected to play against the Arizona Cardinals, per Josh Alper at Pro Football Talk.

Head coach Mike Tomlin broke the news to the media on Tuesday, mentioning that it's just discomfort, so there shouldn't be any worry. Pickett's been known to fight through injuries in the past, really embracing that blue-collar mantra that's embedded in the city of Pittsburgh.

Tomlin's offense is slowly coming together, especially with the firing of offensive coordinator Matt Canada. They had their best game of the season in Week 12, outgaining their first opponent of the year. Pickett was clearly a vital part of this success, spreading the ball down the field to open up opportunities.

The keys are now in Kenny Pickett's hands now that Canada won't be there to take the blame. Letting him go midseason left some pressure on Pickett to perform and potentially prove that he's Pittsburgh's quarterback of the future. The 2024 NFL Draft is one of the deepest quarterback classes in recent memory.

It's Pickett's time to propel this team to the postseason. As Tomlin stated, he's projected to play this weekend, and it's up to him to perform as the team's offensive leader. There's never too much worry about the Steeler's defense, but consistency needs to show on the offensive end. Pickett's matchup against the Cardinals gives him a chance to show that the game against the Bengals wasn't just a fluke.