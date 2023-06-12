The Pittsburgh Steelers are entering an important season with Kenny Pickett in his second year and Mike Tomlin trying to get back to the playoffs. With NFL free agency mainly dried up except for a few big names, such as DeAndre Hopkins and Dalvin Cook, there aren't many moves left for the Steelers to make. And no, the Steelers don't have any interest in bringing in Cook with Najee Harris as the running back.

However, one player who wants to try and return to Pittsburgh is veteran nose tackle Tyson Alualu. The market has not been there for the former Steelers nose tackle, but he expressed his desire and wish to be a Steeler once again during a recent episode of The Sick Podcast.

“I’m preparing like I will play this season. I can’t tell where it’s gonna be. But in a perfect world, I would love to be back with the Steelers and finish here. But I’ve been training and it felt normal.”

Alualu has been in the NFL since 2010, spending his first seven seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars before coming to Pittsburgh. He played in 15 or more games in the first four seasons with the Steelers before suffering an ankle injury and playing just two games in 2021.

The Steelers did sign Armon Watts and former Charger Breiden Fehoko at the nose tackle position this offseason, so it's not necessarily a position of need.

This past season, Tyson Alualu played all 17 games but registered just two starts in a bit of a regression. He finished with just 13 tackles, and it remains to be seen whether or not a team will make him a contract offer.