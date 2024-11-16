The Pittsburgh Steelers are on a roll having won four straight games and all three contests since Russell Wilson took over as the team’s starter in Week 7. Pittsburgh put together a clutch, fourth quarter game-winning drive to beat the Washington Commanders 28-27 in Week 10. The victory established the Steelers as legit contenders this season.

Installing Wilson as the team’s starting quarterback has unlocked the offense and led to a dynamic passing attack. However, on the other side of the ball, Pittsburgh has struggled a bit against the pass – an aspect of the game that will be thoroughly tested by the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11.

On Saturday, the Steelers' secondary got a bit thinner as the team announced that cornerback C.J. Henderson had been placed on the injured reserve, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero on X. Running back Jonathan Ward was called up from the practice squad to take his roster spot.

The Steelers signed Henderson to the practice squad earlier this season. He was elevated to the active roster in October but the fifth-year veteran had yet to play for Pittsburgh. Henderson had already been ruled out for Week 11 with a neck injury but now he will be sidelined for a minimum of four games.

C.J. Henderson has yet to suit up for the Steelers this season

The Jacksonville Jaguars selected Henderson with the ninth overall pick in the 2020 draft out of Florida. After failing to live up to expectations in Jacksonville, the cornerback was traded to the Carolina Panthers during the 2021 season. He played in 39 games with the Panthers but was not re-signed after the 2023 season. Pittsburgh picked him up as a depth piece for the secondary in September.

While the Steelers have mostly played solid defense this season, ranking eighth in the league overall, the team is more effective against the run than the pass. Pittsburgh’s rushing defense is fourth in the NFL, allowing just 87.1 yards per game on the ground. But the Steelers are 19th in the league against passing attacks, as the group gives up 215.6 yards per game through the air.

Pittsburgh is coming off a big victory over the Commanders that ended with Mike Williams’ game-winning touchdown grab. In Week 11, the Steelers will face the Ravens in a battle for first place in the AFC North.

The Ravens had their own comeback win in Week 10 over the Cincinnati Bengals after Lamar Jackson delivered a career-best fourth quarter. Baltimore also bolstered its defensive with the acquisition of Tre’Davious White, who will make his Ravens debut against the Steelers on Sunday.