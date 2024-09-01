The Pittsburgh Steelers made a significant gamble by signing quarterback Russell Wilson shortly after his release from the Denver Broncos. They also brought in Justin Fields to compete for the starting role, following the trade of Kenny Pickett and allowing both Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph to explore opportunities in free agency.

But as the Steelers continue preparing to open the 2024 NFL season, one notable NFL analyst doesn't think much of Wilson's current career trajectory. Mark Schlereth of Fox Sports explained that not only does he believe that Wilson won't last long as Pittsburgh's starter, but also that he's “delusional” and unwilling to admit flaws in his game, via Sports Illustrated.

If Schlereth's prediction ultimately proves true, we would see Fields as the Steelers' starter by Week 6.

Russell Wilson entering first season with Steelers

It wasn’t long ago that Wilson, selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft, was considered one of the NFL’s top quarterbacks. Especially after leading the Seahawks to back-to-back Super Bowl appearances and securing a victory in Super Bowl XLVIII.

However, his performance and stats have sharply declined in recent years after a decade-long run with Seattle. He signed a hefty five-year, $245 million deal with Denver but completed only two years of the contract, recording an 11-19 record in 30 starts. In fact, he was even benched by head coach Sean Payton for the final two games of the 2023 season.

In 118 career games with the Seahawks and Broncos, Wilson has thrown for 43,653 yards and 334 touchdowns, along with 106 interceptions. His contract with the Steelers represents a low-risk, high-reward situation for Pittsburgh, as they are only committed to him for a single season at a cost of just $1.2 million for 2024. The Broncos owe him $37.8 million this year.