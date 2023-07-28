Pittsburgh Steelers fans are known for their rabid enthusiasm and passion, but one took it a whole new and bizarre level at training camp on Friday. He asked offensive coordinator Matt Canada to sign a toilet seat. The coach showed his good nature by agreeing to perform such a crazy task and left his mark on the throne, per SteelerNation.

#Steelers Matt Canada signing a toilet seat at Training Camp today pic.twitter.com/hwvzh72JBu — SteelerNation (@SteeIerNation) July 28, 2023

Despite all of the criticism that has been thrown Canada's way, he showed himself to be a true man of the people by autographing a toilet. The fan later clarified that he was not trying to insult the longtime assistant, but that could have easily been the connotation. And yet, the OC obliged anyways.

Pittsburgh's offense has struggled during his tenure, but it was never going to be an easy job. Ben Roethlisberger was limited in his final year and Kenny Pickett was always going to be eased in during his rookie season. All of the complaints about Canada's lack of creativity, while maybe accurate, do not tell the whole story. A proper evaluation could now be conducted heading into the 2023-24 campaign.

While Pickett's overall numbers are unimpressive, those who watched the Steelers regularly can attest to the progress he made down the stretch. Most importantly, he flashed strong intangibles, which cannot easily be obtained in the NFL. You can get by if the decision-making process is sound.

If nothing else, fans should be impressed by any man who is unfazed by the presence of a toilet outside a football field. Matt Canada might have just the right amount of nerve and boldness to engineer a surprisingly efficient Steelers offense this year.