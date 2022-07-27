Mike Tomlin’s Ben Roethlisberger training camp story proves he’s missing the Steelers icon so much

The Pittsburgh Steelers are back in Latrobe for training camp. But for Mike Tomlin, it only made him miss Ben Roethlisberger even more.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday as training camp starts, Tomlin couldn’t help but recall the fond memories he had with Roethlisberger in the facility. However, it’s not his play or leadership that the Steelers coach is missing. Instead, it’s how he always go all-out to make himself comfortable while staying there.

Cam Heyward has also apparently taken over the room that Big Ben used to reside in, and it’s safe to say the veteran tactician isn’t impressed.

“I enjoyed going by Ben’s room. He brought the comforts of home to Latrobe. He spared no expense or amenity. I walked by that room today and laughed. Cam Heyward’s in it now. It’s less comfortable. Cam is kind of a cave man,” Tomlin said, per Brooke Pryor of ESPN.

We can’t blame Mike Tomlin, though. It looks like Ben Roethlisberger was the best person to hang out with among the team in Latrobe (thanks to his extra comfortable room), so it’s only natural for him to look for the same thing now that they’re back for the first time since the pandemic started.

It would have been even better if Roethlisberger was there.

Unfortunately with Big Ben retired, it looks like it should be Tomlin now who should go all-out when it comes to making his room better. Who knows, Roethlisberger might pay him a visit!