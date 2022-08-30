Mike Tomlin drops final word on Najee Harris’ foot injury

Pittsburgh Steelers fans were surely holding their breath a couple of days ago when star running back Najee Harris revealed that he’s been dealing with a lisfranc injury in his foot. But, no need to worry. It’s not expected to set him back at all, as Mike Tomlin pointed out on Tuesday.

Via Brooke Pryor of ESPN:

“Mike Tomlin says Najee Harris’ lisfranc sprain — one the RB disclosed postgame Sunday night — is a “non-issue,” and he was able to practice all last week. Says it’s in the rearview.”

This is fantastic news for the Steelers. Harris was arguably their best player in 2021 in his phenomenal rookie campaign and after packing on some serious muscle this offseason, even bigger things are expected from the former Alabama standout.

Harris rushed for 1,667 yards last year and 10 touchdowns. Considering he’s still practicing regularly, it’s clear the foot problem isn’t bothering him much. It’s also important to note that Najee Harris said post-game on Sunday he’d been out of camp for about a month because of the injury. At this point, he’s clearly on the mend.

While there is no shortage of WR weapons for Pittsburgh, they will have a new quarterback in either Kenny Pickett or Mitch Trubisky. It’s going to be an adjustment but if one thing is for sure, Najee is set to receive a ton of touches in the backfield, perhaps even more than Year 1.

The Steelers begin their season on September 11th against the Cincinnati Bengals on September 11th.