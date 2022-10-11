Mike Tomlin drops truth bomb on Ryan Clark’s harsh criticism after Bills debacle

The Pittsburgh Steelers Week 5 loss to the Buffalo Bills was ugly. The Bills jumped out to an early lead, and the Steelers never appeared to have any intention of making the game close. Everyone has been bewildered by the loss, with Steelers coach Mike Tomlin dealing with a lot of criticism for his team’s performance.

Tomlin has seen the criticism that has been coming from many different sources, including a former player of his in ESPN’s Ryan Clark. Clark had some harsh words for Tomlin and the Steelers after their Week 5 loss, but Tomlin brushed aside Clark’s comments, labeling them as irrelevant to what the team is looking to accomplish in the upcoming weeks.

Mike Tomlin says commentary on the state of the team and perceived lack of effort in the loss in Buffalo from former players — including criticism from Ryan Clark — is "irrelevant" — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) October 11, 2022

Tomlin doesn’t sound too thrilled to have to discuss the Steelers supposed lack of effort in Week 5 against Buffalo. Typically when you lose 38-3, you don’t have much to talk about, but Tomlin is still getting pestered with questions about Week 5 even though it is now in the rearview mirror.

While dealing with all this criticism is obviously hard, it must be hard for Tomlin to hear a former player on his in Clark be so critical as well. Clark made a name for himself playing under Tomlin with the Steelers, and while that shouldn’t prevent him from speaking his mind on his former team, it was interesting to see his comments about his longtime coach and former team.

Tomlin will be looking to get his team back on track in Week 6, although he won’t have a much easier task going up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Either way, while Tomlin is hearing what analysts like Clark have to say, he is largely ignoring what them. It will be interesting to see if their tenor changes if the Steelers can turn things around, but for now, Mike Tomlin is probably employing the best possible strategy here.