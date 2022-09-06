Steelers’ Mike Tomlin explains decision to name Mitchell Trubisky QB1 over Kenny Pickett

The Pittsburgh Steelers have finally named a starting quarterback with their Week 1 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals looming. Mitchell Trubisky won the QB1 job and will start the year under center for Mike Tomlin’s offense. Behind him on the depth chart are Kenny Pickett, who was named the backup quarterback, and third-stringer Mason Rudolph. Tomlin addressed his decision to name Trubisky the starter on Tuesday, indicating that he was impressed by their offseason acquisition, via Ian Rapoport.

#Steelers coach Mike Tomlin names Mitch Trubisky the starting QB, saying, “We're really comfortable with what Mitch has shown us.”

As for rookie Kenny Pickett, he said, “I'm really pleased with the growth and development of Kenny. That's why he's listed as QB2.” — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 6, 2022

The former Bears and Bills quarterback signed a two-year, $14.285 million deal with the Steelers during free agency. Trubisky was signed with the intention of naming him the starting quarterback. Those plans held true, despite the strong push from Pickett during the preseason, during which the 2022 first-round pick was one of the best players in the league.

There had been much speculation as to who would start the year as QB1 on the Steelers depth chart, but the latest update to it indicated that Trubisky had won the job, something which was confirmed by Tomlin on Tuesday. Trubisky was also named one of the Steelers’ captains on Monday, which hinted that he’d done enough to win the starting job.

Mason Rudolph will be relegated to the third-string role, and despite recent trade rumors involving the Steelers quarterback, it seems unlikely the team facilitates a trade for him.

Tomlin has finally put an end to the QB competition speculation. The Steelers start the season on September 11 with a road game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Barring any last-minute changes, it’ll be Trubisky under center in Week 1.