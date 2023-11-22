Mike Tomlin received an unofficial honor from NFL players after his popularity was revealed in a league-wide survey.

The 2023-2024 NFL season hasn't gone to plan for the Pittsburgh Steelers, but that hasn't hurt Coach Mike Tomlin's standing across the NFL, according to a recent survey of anonymous NFL players.

The Steelers are 6-4 and coming off of a loss to the Cleveland Browns, but have given up more points than they've scored on the year and are in danger of falling out of contention in the AFC North soon.

The Steelers added a linebacker from the Carolina Panthers recently amid mounting injury problems. Tomlin made a puzzling comment on his quarterback Kenny Pickett after the firing of oft-maligned offensive coordinator Matt Canada.

Tomlin, who led the Steelers to a Super Bowl victory in 2009, became the youngest coach in league history to accomplish that feat. It was his second Super Bowl win as a coach and first as a head coach.

A total of 72 players leaguewide were surveyed for the poll. Tomlin came out on top as the coach NFL players would most like to play for, accruing 26.4% of player votes compared to 14.6% for Mike McDaniel, the next highest vote getter.

Tomlin has had a winning season in all 17 years as coach of the Steelers, adding to his legend during what appears to be a surefire Hall-of-Fame coaching career.

“His messaging, leadership and attitude seem consistent with a winning formula,” one player said about Tomlin, while choosing him in the poll.

“He’s tough and accountable, and he demands that out of his players,” another added, while also picking Tomlin in the poll.