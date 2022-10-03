The Pittsburgh Steelers are nearing rock bottom this early in the 2022 season. The team can’t seem to figure out a way to win games without their star edge rusher TJ Watt. Their latest loss was against a young New York Jets team that the team should’ve handily beaten. Instead, the young Jets team outfought the Steelers in Week 4, dropping them down to 1-3 this year.

This upset loss in Week 4 has many Steelers fans frustrated, and for good reason. Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick perfectly summed up why these losses have irked fans: they should be winning these games. Here’s what he had to say. (via NFL.com)

“It’s very frustrating,” Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick said via NJ Advance Media. “It’s frustrating losing to people that you know that you’re better than, more talented than. Especially when you have the team that we have. We’re a great team with a lot of talent. A lot of great young players. I think we are way better than what we’ve been putting on display.”

Indeed, the Steelers were favored against the Jets in Week 4, and for good reason. They have an underrated pool of wide receivers, a defensive lineup filled with playmakers even without Watt, and one of the best young running backs in the league. Despite the talent differential, though, New York just seemed to win the plays that mattered most.

Heading into the 2022 season, expectations were low for the Steelers. No one expected them to be the division leaders, but they should’ve been a solid team that can beat most bad teams. However, the loss of TJ Watt early in the season has exposed their weaknesses. Can they bounce back this year?