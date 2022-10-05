Minkah Fitzpatrick Week 5 status takes hit with latest Steelers’ injury update

Pittsburgh Steelers star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick did not practice on Wednesday due to a knee injury, per Adam Schefter. The Steelers have been hit hard by injuries to open the season, but they have also dealt with pure underperformance as well.

Minkah Fitzpatrick shared his brutally honest thoughts on Pittsburgh’s 24-20 Week 4 loss against the New York Jets.

“It’s very frustrating.” Fitzpatrick said. “It’s frustrating losing to people that you know that you’re better than, more talented than. Especially when you have the team that we have. We’re a great team with a lot of talent. A lot of great young players. I think we are way better than what we’ve been putting on display.”

As aforementioned, Minkah Fitzpatrick is dealing with a knee injury. The fact of the matter is that the Steelers will need him on the field if they have any chance of defeating the Buffalo Bills. Buffalo features a high-powered offense that will require Pittsburgh’s defensive unit to have all available hands on deck.

To make matters worse, fellow secondary defenders Ahkello Weatherspoon and Terrell Edmunds did not practice for the Steelers either. Cornerbacks Cameron Sutton and Levi Wallace were limited in their participation.

The Steelers’ injuries obviously do not bode well for their chances of upsetting the odds against the Bills. Pittsburgh is hopeful their secondary will be in-tact for Sunday’s affair against Buffalo. If Minkah Fitzpatrick and Co. are forced to miss the game, Josh Allen and the Bills’ offense will be in line for a field day.