It has been a challenging and difficult week for Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. He was involved in the brutal hard-hitting tackle that resulted in Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb's season-ending knee injury, and he also hurt himself in that game and was unable to finish because of a chest injury.

Gunner Olszewski is OUT for Sunday nights game against the Raiders. Everyone else is a FULL GO including Minkah Fitzpatrick who wasn’t able to finish Mondays game with a chest injury. pic.twitter.com/AED7kYirjv — Emily Giangreco (@EmilyGiangreco) September 22, 2023

Fitzpatrick has been on the team's injury report throughout the week, but the Steelers and their hard hitting safety got good news Friday because he was a full participant in practice and is a full go Sunday when the Steelers travel to Las Vegas and play the Raiders.

Fitzpatrick did not practice on Wednesday and left practice Thursday. He showed no ill effects from the chest issue on Friday.

Fitzpatrick's hit on Chubb has turned out to be controversial. Since Chubb is one of the elite running backs in the NFL and the best player on the Clevelan d offense, the hit that ended his season has been discussed numerous times on radio talk shows and television news reports around the country. While it's not the majority, a number of fans and former players have called the hit dirty because Fitzpatrick came in so low on Chubb.

However, Cleveland pass rusher Myles Garrett is among those who have come to his rival's defense. Garrett said that Minkah Fitzpatrick's tackling technique was very familiar.

“Minkah didn’t do anything illegal,” Garrett said. “He was playing the game how it’s supposed to be played. It was very unfortunate what happened, Nick getting held up but just having, just planting his foot and the hit and all that. That’s not unlike what corners around the league do. This is something that’s very common.”