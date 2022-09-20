Steelers’ Mitchell Trubisky assigns blame for lack of George Pickens touches

Pittsburgh Steelers’ prized rookie George Pickens has struggled to get involved in the offense throughout the first two weeks of the season, and Mitchell Trubisky is taking the blame for that. Via Brooke Pryor, Trubisky accepted responsibility for the lack of involvement for Pickens across the Steelers’ first two games, and indicated he needs to do more to feed Pittsburgh’s young playmaker.

Mitch Trubisky sees it, too: George Pickens — 6 targets, 3 catches, 26 yards — has to get more involved in the offense. "I think I could look for 14 more often. He's doing a great job for us, and I've just got to get these playmakers the football." https://t.co/ruOJs91HSC — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) September 20, 2022

“I think I could look for 14 [Pickens] more often,” said Trubisky. “He’s doing a great job for us and I’ve just got to get these playmakers the football.”

In Week 1, Pickens was targeted three times during the Steelers’ win over the Bengals. He made one catch for three yards in the game, but was otherwise not very involved.

It was much of the same in Week 2. Pickens was again targeted just three times by Trubisky. The rookie wideout made one grab for 23 yards, but was otherwise ineffective or not involved. His season totals of two receptions and 26 yards are not inspiring, and are a far cry from the lofty expectations Pickens had heading into the year.

Trubisky indicated that he’d like to get the ball in Pickens’ hands more frequently, though considering his target share remained the same between Weeks 1 and 2, Steelers fans will likely need to see it to believe it.

Steelers fans have also been calling for Kenny Pickett to get into the game amid Trubisky’s lackluster performances. While the team doesn’t seem to have any intent of doing that just yet, Trubisky is surely aware that he’s on a short leash, at least in the eyes of the fan base. A great way to change their perception of him would be to help Pickens find his footing and break out for a big game in Week 3 against the Browns.

Pickens’ involvement in the offense will be something to monitor going forwards, as two receptions in two games is a disappointing start for the second-round pick.