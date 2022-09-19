Mitchell Trubisky bluntly highlights what needs to stop amid Steelers’ offensive woes

The Pittsburgh Steelers failed to build on their Week 1 come-from-behind win over the Cincinnati Bengals on the road, as they returned home for Week 2 only to lose to the New England Patriots in a low-scoring affair, 17-14. Mitchell Trubisky was not happy with the way the Steelers’ offense flowed against the Patriots, and he made that clear with some honest takes on what should change soon for Pittsburgh.

Mitchell Trubisky particularly pointed out the lack of cohesion of the Steelers with regard to how they should attack defenses.

“Everybody wants the ball in their hands. I want the ball in my hands. We’ve got a bunch of talent, and we’ve just got to figure out what works best for us going forward,” Trubisky said to reporters following the loss to the Patriots, per Steelers Depot. “When everybody is saying, ‘Call this play, call that play,’ it makes it tough just for everybody to do their jobs. I think everybody just needs to worry about their job,” Trubisy said of one problem of the Steelers’ offense so far this season.

Trubisky, who passed for just 168 yards and a touchdown with an interception on only 21of-33 completions against the Patriots, did not drop any names during that presser, but his message was loud and clear. If anything, Mitchell Trubisky might have just won more Steelers fans with that honest take on the team.

Mitchell Trubisky and the Steelers have a short turnaround this week, with a date with the Cleveland Browns coming up on Thursday.