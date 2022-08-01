There’s currently still a bit of doubt surrounding the starting quarterback job for the Pittsburgh Steelers this coming season. It appears to be a two-man race between veteran Mitchell Trubisky and rookie newcomer Kenny Pickett. At this point, however, it seems that it’s the former who has the inside track over his competition.

Trubisky spoke to reporters from training camp and he revealed that at the moment, all signs are pointing to the notion that he’s on track to land the Steelers’ QB1 job this coming season. According to the Pro Bowl quarterback, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has given every indication that it’s Pickett who’s going to be backing up Trubisky once the new campaign starts (h/t Mike Florio of PFT):

“Coach Tomlin is very transparent about the situation.” Trubisky told reporter Peter King. “I’ve taken all the reps with the ones so far. So I’m just trying not to take any day for granted, just take advantage of this opportunity, continue to lead this team.”

When asked directly if he believes that he’s going to be the starter, Trubisky had a straightforward response:

“I’d like to think so,” he said.

The Steelers made a major decision with regard to the future of their franchise when they used their No. 20 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft on Pickett. There’s no denying that the former Pitt standout has a lot of potential in him, but at this point, it appears that he will need to settle for a backup role behind Mitchell Trubisky — for now at least.