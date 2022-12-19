With rookie running back Kenny Pickett sidelined in Week 15  against the Carolina Panthers due to a brain injury, the Pittsburgh Steelers went with Week 1 starter Mitchell Trubisky to handle the chores under center. Trubisky put up a mediocre job against the Panthers, but his performance was enough to lead the Steelers to a 24-16 victory. He engineered a lengthy touchdown drive in the third quarter that he believes is the longest he’d been in so far in his NFL career (via Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk).

“That might have been the longest I’ve been a part of,” Trubisky said in his postgame press conference. “It’s huge to cap it off with a touchdown. Just great job by the O-line up front. They did a great job protecting me on third down. Then creating those holes for the run game.

Trubisky finished the game with just 179 passing yards on 17 of 22 completions. The Steelers elected to run the ball more, rushing 45 times for 156 yards and three touchdowns, including the QB sneak Trubisky scored to punctuate the aforementioned drive. Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren each split the other two rushing scores of the Steelers, who have now won three of four games.

The Steelers are still alive in the race for at least one of the wild-card tickets in the AFC with a 6-8 record.

The Steelers could continue starting Trubisky so long as he’s healthy, with Pickett potentially done for the rest of the season.

Pittsburgh will look to get their seventh win of the 2022 NFL season in Week 16 against the Las Vegas Raiders at home.