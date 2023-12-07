Already without QB Kenny Pickett, the Pittsburgh Steelers backfield should be complete with Najee Harris expected to play on Thursday night

Though many thought that all problems would be solved in Pittsburgh following the firing of offensive coordinator Matt Canada, the Steelers offense has remained a problem in the two games since Canada's departure. Pittsburgh is averaging only 13 points in their two games without Canada, one of which was a stunning 24-10 defeat at the hands of the Arizona Cardinals, who had won two games all season before coming into the Steel City and securing a win. Now, with Kenny Pickett sidelined for at least a few weeks, Pittsburgh will be forced to rely even more heavily on their running game and defense to keep them alive in the AFC playoff picture as Mitchell Trubisky steps in as the starter.

The good news for Steelers fans? Pittsburgh's two-pronged attack in the backfield will be ready to go as the Steelers host the Patriots on a doozy of a Thursday Night Football game. Despite some initial concerns about his availability and a questionable tag on the injury report, running back Najee Harris is expected to be good to go for this primetime showdown, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

As Pelissero states, the knee injury that has limited Najee Harris in practice this week has been one that has lingered throughout the season, which could explain why the Steelers continue to shift toward a backfield by committee this year more than they have the previous two seasons. In fact, it's an awfully easy case to make that back-up Jaylen Warren has been the more impactful player in the Steelers backfield time-share this season, totaling 53 more total yards this season than Harris on 40 fewer touches.

Even so, Pittsburgh will need all of the offensive firepower they can get to avoid a second consecutive home loss to a two-win team. Knock the New England Patriots all you'd like, but defensively they've held their own the last few weeks, giving up ten points or fewer in three straight losses.

The Steelers schedule gets much tougher over the last four weeks of the season, so taking care of New England is a must. And with the AFC playoff picture crowded with an incredible 11 teams at .500 or better, every game is going to carry a ton of weight.