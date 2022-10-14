Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris is really back. Not that he was gone or out, but rather, he is in full health now after his early struggles with a foot injury.

In a positive news for fantasy football owners who have Harris on their roster, the Steelers star confirmed that he is now at his 100 percent. He was dealing with a foot injury he suffered in training camp and had a steel plate in his shoe to protect it. The said plate has since been taken out, though, which signifies that he is already out of the woods.

Najee Harris said he took a steel plate out of his shoe that was there because of a foot injury he suffered in training camp. He said he is now 100% NAJEE IS BACK 🔥 pic.twitter.com/UlVrTX0RTz — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) October 14, 2022

Najee Harris hasn’t missed a game through five weeks of NFL football, but he hasn’t been as dominant as he was last season in the same span.

In his rookie year with the Steelers, he already had 307 rushing yards and 198 receiving yards for a total of three touchdowns by Week 5. Heading to Week 6 of the 2022 campaign, Harris has 222 rushing yards and 64 receiving yards for two touchdowns.

The Steelers have struggled as well, losing four straight already and dropping to the bottom of the division and the AFC. Harris getting to full health, however, should be a big boost to a team hoping to turn things around.

Pittsburgh face the New England Patriots in Week 6, and if they want any shot at competing for a playoffs berth, they will need to start winning now. Sure enough, Harris will have to play a big role to make that happen.