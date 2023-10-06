Considering their struggles on offense thus far in the 2023 NFL regular season, the Pittsburgh Steelers can consider themselves lucky that they are at 2-2 after four weeks of football. Still, that did not stop running back Najee Harris from voicing out his honest observation about Pittsburgh's offense which is simply not operating at an optimal level.

“Me, as a person who wants to spark offense, sometimes I don't like saying it, I like showing it in a way,” Harris said on Wednesday, per Brooke Pryor of ESPN. “So I try to be that guy and show it. That's why in the game we came out there, and I wanted to just emphasize that right now. We're just playing soft. We're not firing off, we're not making no plays. So I try to be that guy. They feed off of me.”

On the season, the Steelers are just averaging 15.5 points and 263.0 total yards per game, 25th and 29th in the entire NFL. They are also just 29th with 78.8 rushing yards per contest.

Najee Harris believes it's all on him and his teammates to turn things around on offense, and he's even absolved Pittsburgh's coaching staff over the team's anemic attack.

Najee Harris is producing more each game

For our NFL trade predictions and insight on dark-horse Super Bowl contenders, listen below:

As a crucial piece of the Steelers' offense, Harris knows that a lot is also riding on his shoulders. He is off to a slow start to the season but is gradually improving. In Pittsburgh's most recent outing, he rushed for a season-high 71 yards on 14 carries, albeit in a 30-6 road loss at the hands of the Houston Texans.

Nevertheless, there is still so much more for the Steelers to get done before their offense becomes consistently reliable. It could get ugly again this coming weekend for Pittsburgh, as the Baltimore Ravens are one of the toughest defensive teams in the NFL this year, allowing only 14.5 points per game and 3.8 yards per play.

Harris rushed for at least 1,000 yards in each of his first two seasons in the pros and he's hoping he will be able to find the gear that will allow him to be on pace again for such a campaign a third year in a row.