The Pittsburgh Steelers have been back on the field for the last four weeks at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex for OTAs and minicamp, and following the month of training, Najee Harris was quite impressed with wide receiver Calvin Austin III.

“We got Calvin [Austin III] back, I think I'm excited about that. Calvin's kind of a unicorn, you can put him really anywhere, put him in the backfield, at slot, everywhere,” Harris said, according to Steelers.com. “I think he's gonna be featured a lot. He's gonna put a lot of pressure on defenses, that'll help out all of us, just seeing him line up everywhere.”

Austin III spent the entirety of last season on injured reserve after being selected in the fourth-round by Pittsburgh. But he was back on the field with his teammates, and clearly turned some heads in the process.

“I just go out there and work my hardest and just use my talents and my best ability,” Austin said, per Steelers.com. “I think from that the coaches and, obviously, my teammates have kinda taken note and taken that as, ‘Ok, I can do different things.' Whatever that role is, wherever they see me needed I'm gonna be able to answer that call.” The 24-year-old was also appreciative of Najee Harris' kind words.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I'm glad [Harris] said that. That's definitely a big compliment coming from him,” Austin explained. “I know I said this from the beginning [of OTAs], I felt extremely comfortable to do other things I may not have been asked to do last year because I was just trying to learn the playbook, learn where to line up. I definitely think I can do a lot of different things. I'm glad I've been able to be healthy and be able to show some of the different things I can do out there.”

Steelers wide receivers coach Frisman Jackson confirmed that the team would be looking at Austin “in different places” during the offseason, but are still “massaging his role” ahead of the team's summer training camp.

Obviously, the goal is that Calvin Austin III can stay healthy in 2023, and if that is the case, it looks like he could be a focal point of the team's offense as they look to bounce back and make the playoffs next year.