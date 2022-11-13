Published November 13, 2022

By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

Pittsburgh Steelers star running back Najee Harris was shaken up on the field after logging his longest rush of the 2022 NFL season. Harris broke a few tackles en route to a 37-yard gain, but after going down at the end of the play, Harris was slow to get up. He was taken into the Steelers’ medical tent and evaluated for a possible concussion but was ultimately cleared to return to the game, via Brian Batko.

Steelers fans can breathe a significant sigh of relief after Harris was cleared to return. Losing him in the first half against the Saints would be a massive blow for the offense and would make things more difficult for Kenny Pickett.

Harris’ big run in the first half was the second-longest run of his NFL career, so he’s clearly seeing the field well early on against the Saints. Fortunately, he’ll be back out there with the offense for the rest of the game after getting cleared by the medical staff, and it’s great news the second-year RB has managed to avoid a head injury.

He’s in dire need of a big game, too. Najee Harris has just 361 rushing yards on the year, with one touchdown. His 37-yard run vs. the Saints saw him pick up more yardage than he did in three separate games this season.

Steelers fans and the rest of the offense will surely be pleased to hear that Harris’ injury won’t keep him out of the game and that the 24-year-old avoided a concussion.