Bill Belichick is arguably the best head coach ever in the history of the NFL. But while the New England Patriots head coach has already won everything there is to win in the pros, that’s not going to be enough to entice Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth from playing for Belichick in the future.

In a recent appearance on Aditi Kinkhabwala’s podcast, the Steelers star tossed completely the idea of being under the wing of Belichick (h/t Dov Kleiman).

“I wouldn’t want to play for Belichick, heard some stories, and I’m good not playing for him.”

Belichick is known to be a no-nonsense type of head coach, which is just one of the many qualities that have helped him steer the Patriots to multiple Super Bowl victories. He is a man who once said “no days off” during a Patriots Super Bowl parade. It’s just all about winning for Belichick. That said, he also appears to have rubbed some players the wrong way, and that apparently has significantly influenced the way how the Steelers’ top tight end views the Patriots’ sideline boss.

Freiermuth has a different opinion of another AFC East division head coach, though. “Sean McDermott for the Bills. They run things the right way,” Freiermuth said.

Freiermuth, selected by the Steelers in the second round (55th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft, was one of the top performers for the underwhelming Steelers team in the 2022 NFL regular season. He was third among Steelers players with 732 receiving yards to go with two touchdowns on 63 receptions and 98 targets.