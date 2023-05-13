Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

The Pittsburgh Steelers now know their schedule for the 2023 NFL season, but there is one player who isn’t too happy about two Thursday Night Football games in Week 9 and Week 14. Patrick Peterson voiced his displeasure with the league making the Steelers play two games on short rest.

“It’s tough enough getting up for the first Thursday night game, better yet another one,” Peterson said during the latest edition of the “All Things Covered” podcast. “I get it. They want to find ways to get ball on TV, but at the end of the day, you’ve got to think about our bodies. Especially with me being in Year 13, my body doesn’t recovery like it used to. … To have two Thursday Night Football games, I think, is a bit bizarre.”

While playing on TNF is usually seen as an honor, Peterson doesn’t believe the Steelers should have to do so more than once in the season. I mean, you can’t really blame him since he’s been in the NFL for such a long time.

There is one matchup he is particularly excited about, though. Peterson is fired up to take part in the Steelers-Ravens rivalry in Week 5 and Week 18.

“The Baltimore Ravens. Watching (the rivalry) growing up and being in the league, that is always a ‘Sunday Night Football’ game and is always a meaningful, low-scoring football game. It’s always a defensive football game. When me and the kids and the wife were watching those two play, they always say, ‘It’s a boring football game.’ … As a defensive player, you want it to be on you to win the ballgame.”

Peterson should be a fantastic addition to the Steelers defense.