Steelers dealing with multiple concussions amid laundry list of injuries vs. Bills

The Pittsburgh Steelers entered Week 5 dealing with a multitude of injury concerns. Overall, nine players were listed on their injury report for their road matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

The Steelers will now have a few more injury matters to keep a close watch on after Week 5.

For one, Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth hauled in an 8-yard pass from Kenny Pickett in the third quarter and ended up taking on helmet-to-helmet hits from defensive lineman Boogie Bashman and linebacker Tyrel Dodson at the end of the play. The second-year tight end was down on the ground for a bit, although he was able to walk off the field on his own power.

The team later ruled him out for the remainder of the contest due to a concussion, which is already the third concussion of his early run in the NFL.

This would be #PatFreiermuth 3rd concussion in only his 2nd year of the @NFL. pic.twitter.com/61cB7sQHS5 — David J. Chao – ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) October 9, 2022

On the other hand, Steelers cornerback Levi Wallace also suffered a concussion earlier in the third quarter. He was taken to the locker room and, as with Freiermuth, Pittsburgh opted to sideline him for the rest of the game. Wallace was given the green light to play against the Bills after he dealt with a nagging foot ailment for much of last week.

Cameron Sutton was also ruled out for the rest of the contest after he aggravated his hamstring injury, while Larry Ogunjobi is now nursing a back ailment.

In the big picture, the Steelers will have plenty of injury concerns heading into their Week 6 home clash with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.