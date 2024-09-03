The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to face the Atlanta Falcons in their season opener without starting left guard Isaac Seumalo. Head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed the news on Tuesday, as reported by ESPN's Brooke Pryor. Seumalo sustained a pectoral injury during last week's practice, which initially raised concerns about a significant setback. However, Tomlin provided a more optimistic update, describing the injury as “week-to-week” and expressing confidence in Seumalo's recovery.

Steelers rule out LG Isaac Seumalo ahead of Week 1 match against the Falcons

“We did get good news regarding his pec injury,” Tomlin shared, according to Pryor's report. “We'll characterize it as week-to-week, and we'll see where next week leads us, but really optimistic about his return sooner rather than later.”

Isaac Seumalo's absence pushes second-year lineman Spencer Anderson into the spotlight, where he will make his first NFL start against the Falcons. Anderson, a former seventh-round draft pick out of Maryland, appeared in eight games during his rookie season and has earned praise for his versatility on the field. Tomlin highlighted Anderson's adaptability, saying, “His versatility was a calling card that allowed him to sustain, but the longer he is here, you better specialize in a certain area.” He also went on to compare Anderson's development to that of former Steeler lineman Kelvin Beachum, underscoring the potential the young player brings to the team.

Tomlin provides injury updates prior to Steelers' season opener

Tomlin also provided updates on other players working their way back from injuries, as detailed in Pryor's report. Among those limited in practice but not yet ruled out for the game are wide receiver Roman Wilson, lineman Troy Fautanu, running back Jaylen Warren, and cornerback Cory Trice Jr. Wilson has been dealing with an ankle sprain since the first padded practice of training camp, while Fautanu is recovering from a knee sprain suffered in the preseason opener. Warren and Trice are managing hamstring and groin injuries, respectively.

Despite their current limitations, Tomlin remains cautiously optimistic about their potential availability for the season opener. “Those guys that I mentioned appear to be turning the corner and moving toward availability, but we'll watch as we go through the week, make sure we don't get any negative trends,” Tomlin stated. He made it clear that their performance in practice will be under close scrutiny, with the coaching staff carefully evaluating not just their health, but also the quality of their play as they rejoin the team's preparations. For those players without extensive NFL experience, this week will be a critical opportunity to prove they are ready to contribute when it matters most.