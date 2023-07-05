The Pittsburgh Steelers brought in multiple veteran defenders this offseason, with Patrick Peterson, Markus Golden and Keanu Neal as names that stick out. Keanu Neal is a versatile defensive back who could be a used like a Swiss Army Knife in Mike Tomlin's defense. Neal spoke about his role for the Steelers.

“It's really hard to put yourself in a box, and I wouldn't put myself in a box saying that I'm a linebacker or I'm a safety,” Neal said, via Steelers Now. “Because I can do multiple things. I can go down and play as a ‘backer role, but I can also play in the safety role. I wouldn't really give myself a position.”

When Keanu Neal is on the field for the Steelers, it will be tough for offenses to predict what his responsibility is.

“It's kind of like chess,” Neal said, via Steelers Now. “I see that as a very important piece, having guys that can move around and do different things. I feel like it's very important. We're definitely growing in that aspect, doing different things, disguise, movement, having guys in different places, that's definitely going to mess up the QB on opposing teams.”

It will be intriguing to see what Mike Tomlin has up his sleeve for Neal, as well as Patrick Peterson and Markus Golden. The Steelers are known for having a strong defense, especially under Tomlin. With veteran talents coming in and joining players like TJ Watt and Minkah Fitzpatrick, the Steelers should be a tough task for offenses to face once again.