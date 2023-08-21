The Pittsburgh Steelers are building toward a level of sustainable winning around Kenny Pickett and George Pickens. But in order to get that young duo flying high, another young player will have to step up in a big way: rookie offensive lineman Broderick Jones.

Jones, the standout from Georgia that the Steelers selected with the 14th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft after trading up, has some big expectations to meet coming into his rookie year. Pittsburgh's offensive line has room to get much better. Jones may not be the player that improves the unit in his first season but the team is hopeful he can play a role.

After the Steelers beat the Buffalo Bills 27-15 in the preseason, Jones discussed his performances. Although he didn’t play with the first-team offense, he recognized the importance of getting reps in and paying attention to the details.

“I do feel a little bit better,” Jones said when asked if he feels more pleased with his performance after a shaky game in the Steelers' first preseason outing, a 27-17 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. “But as you know, there's always things to work on, that you can improve on. It's just time to get back in the lab and continue to correct little mistakes.”

The Steelers want Jones to grow into Pickett's blindside protector. He understands not only the physical reps he has to perform but also the knowledge he has to absorb.

“I just take every rep as seriously as possible because you never know when it can be your last,” Jones said after the Steelers' second preseason contest. “I like to have the most reps because as a rookie coming in, always have to prove themselves. I feel like the more reps I get, the better chance I have to do that.”

Pickett is going to need a stable situation around him in order to become a franchise quarterback. He showed flashes of talent and some areas that need significant improvement. Assuming he at least plays a role as a prominent backup, Jones' blocking is going to be a big factor into how clean Pickett's pockets are and what he will be able to do.