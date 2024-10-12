The Pittsburgh Steelers hoped that taking Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Roman Wilson in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft would help boost the offense and give the team's quarterback another dynamic pass-catcher opposite George Pickens. Through five games, that hasn't been the case as Wilson struggled with injuries. However, the latest update is that the wideout will be ready to go when the Steelers take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 6.

“Steelers rookie wideout Roman Wilson is expected to be active Sunday, per sources, marking his NFL debut vs. Raiders,” ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported on Saturday. “After an ankle injury slowed his start to the year, Wilson gives the Steelers passing game another option.”

Getting another offensive weapon in the mix for Justin Fields (maybe Russell Wilson) and the rest of the Steelers offense ahead of the Week 6 Raiders matchup is big news. While the Steelers are 3-2 and tied for the AFC North lead with the Baltimore Ravens, the offense hasn't been great.

Pittsburgh's O is 24th in points scored (92) this season and 22nd is yards gained (1,497). The team needs a spark on that end, too, as the Steelers are on a two-game slide, losing to the Dallas Cowboys and Indianapolis Colts in the last two weeks.

That spark may come from a player named Wilson one way or the other.

Who will be throwing to Roman Wilson?

After back-to-back losses, all options are on the table for Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin as they prepare to face the Raiders in Week 6. That could even include benching current starting QB Justin Fields and going with veteran Russell Wilson.

The Super Bowl-winning signal-caller has been sidelined with a calf injury all season. And while Fields has filled in admirably, he hasn't looked good the last two weeks. With Russ designated as the starter in the preseason, it would make sense if Tomlin decided to go back to him for a spark.

As of Saturday before Week 6, it seems as like Fields will at least start the Steelers-Raiders game. However, if Russell Wilson is indeed active for the first time, Tomlin could have a quick hook if his younger QB struggles. And if Russell and Roman Wilson both return at the same time, a Wilson-to-Wilson hookup could make the offense look better.