Like every team in the NFL, the Pittsburgh Steelers are currently focused on getting their roster down to 53 players ahead of Week 1. But as the Steelers subtract from their roster, Pittsburgh made sure to make one potent addition.

The Steelers are expected to sign cornerback Desmond King, via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. King was recently released by the Houston Texans.

Before that release, King appeared in all 17 games and started 13 for Houston this past season. He made 89 tackles, eight passes defended and two interceptions. He earned a strong 73.2 grade from Pro Football Focus for his efforts.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

Despite his performance, the Texans decided to move on from King. Pittsburgh immediately pounced, adding him to their secondary. It's a secondary that can use a bit of help, as the Steelers ranked 19th in the NFL by allowing 222.3 passing yards per game.

Pittsburgh addresses their passing problem by selecting Joey Porter Jr. in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. They also have veterans Levi Wallace and Patrick Peterson. Still, the Steelers knew they needed some help at cornerback and viewed King as a player who can compete right away.

Desmond King has been in the NFL since 2017 after he was a fifth-round pick of the Los Angeles Chargers. He has appeared in 95 total games, starting 53. Over that time, King has made 426 tackles, 33 passes defended and nine interceptions. He was named an All-Pro back in 2018.

While the Steelers went 9-8 last season, they just missed out on the playoffs. While King won't make them Super Bowl favorites, Pittsburgh will hope his presence can help shore up the defense on a team with lofty goals.